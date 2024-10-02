Moderate rain, thundershowers likely across country, temperatures may drop

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country over the 24 hours starting 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the country, it added.

Besides, wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The country's highest temperature was recorded 36.3 degree Celsius in Mongla over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a separate bulletin today, BMD advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal-3.

Also, all fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

BMD said due to active monsoon, deep convection is taking place over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

