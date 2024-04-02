Mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, three divisions

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over four divisions, including Dhaka, and it may continue and spread in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may continue and spread. Due to excessive moisture excursion, the discomfort may increase," according to the met office release.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday (Monday) was recorded 39.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishurdi and Mongla and minimum temperature today was recorded 18.0 degrees Celsius at Dimla.

The country's highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6 am today was recorded 8 millimetres at Sylhet.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 6:15 pm today and rises at 5:48 am tomorrow in the capital.