Mild to moderate heatwave spreads to all 8 divisions

"Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and it may continue," according to a met office release today.

"Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture excursion, the discomfort may persist," the release said.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay. It added.

The sun will set at 6:35pm today and will rise at 5:15am tomorrow in the capital.