Mon Jun 24, 2024 01:18 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 01:28 PM

Mild heatwave sweeps parts of country

Second half of May heatwave alert Bangladesh
File photo

Mild heatwave is sweeping over five districts in Bangladesh, the Met office said today.

"Mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue," the release said.

"Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," it said.

Meanwhile, "Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chattogram divisions," it added.

