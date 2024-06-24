Mild heatwave sweeps parts of country

Mild heatwave is sweeping over five districts in Bangladesh, the Met office said today.

"Mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue," the release said.

"Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," it said.

Meanwhile, "Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chattogram divisions," it added.