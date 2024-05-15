Mild heatwave sweeps over parts of country

A mild heatwave is sweeping the central, northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of the country and it may continue, the Met office said yesterday.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Nilphamari, Rangamati and Feni and it may continue," said the weather forecast valid for the next 24 hours from 9:00am yesterday.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and the minimum temperature yesterday was 23.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday was recorded at 20 millimetres in Patuakhali.

The sun set in the capital yesterday at 6:33pm and rose at 5:16am today.

Bangladesh experienced a record-breaking 23 heatwave days in April, the highest in 76 years.