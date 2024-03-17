Mild heatwave sweeps Ctg, Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati

A mild heatwave is sweeping Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts and it may continue, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at one or two places over Khulna division in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country during the same period, it added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in the next three days, said the bulletin.

It predicted rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Noakhali and Cumilla.

Country's highest temperate was recorded at 37.1 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar yesterday.