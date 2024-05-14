Mild heat wave sweeps parts of country

This April, Bangladesh has seen a record-breaking number of heatwave days—the highest in nearly eight decades. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Mild heatwave is sweeping the central, northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of the country and it may continue, the Met office said today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Nilphamari, Rangamati and Feni and it may continue," said the weather forecast valid for next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday (Monday) was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was 23.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 20 millimetres at Patuakhali.

The sun sets at 6:33 pm today and rises at 5:16am tomorrow in the capital.