Mild heat wave across much of the country; low pressure over northeast Bay

A mild heatwave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajganj, Nilphamari, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places.

Bangladesh meteorological department made this forecast for the 24 hours commencing from 9:00am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

A low pressure has formed over southeastern part of Bangladesh and adjoining northeast Bay and now lies over the same area as a well-marked low. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius at Mymensingh district while today's minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban district.

Maximum rainfall for the 24 hours till 6:00am today was 378 millimeters (mm) at Cox's Bazar.