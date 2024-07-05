Met office predicts rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka over the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderately heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy at places over the country," said a Met office update.

The country's highest 54mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandpur in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 33.5 degrees Celsius over the 24 hours till 6:00am today while the lowest temperature was in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.