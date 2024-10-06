Met office predicts light to moderate rain in 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls in areas of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," the BMD said in its latest weather bulletin this morning.

It said the low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh has become "unimportant" and merged with the monsoon axis.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay, it added.

In the 24-hour period, day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi.

Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be South or Southwesterly with 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The country's highest rainfall was recorded at 164mm in Rajarhat in the 24 hours till 6:00am today.