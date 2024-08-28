Met office forecasts light to moderate rain in parts of Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur and Sylhet divisions today, according to BMD latest weather bulletin.

Additionally, many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, it said.

Day temperature may fall over Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, added the bulletin.

The country's highest temperatures were recorded in Rangpur at 34.6 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6pm yesterday while the lowest temperature was in Chattogram's Rangamati at 24.0 degree Celsius.