Met office forecasts heavy rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain and thundershowers across all divisions within the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

According to the latest update from the met office, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Few places in the Chattogram division and some locations in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions will also experience similar weather conditions. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

Tangail recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 108mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today. This significant rainfall is indicative of the active monsoon season currently affecting the region.

The BMD has noted that the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay.

Slight rises in both day and night temperatures are anticipated across Bangladesh.

Khagrachhari experienced the highest temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Netrakona at 24 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours up to 6:00am today.