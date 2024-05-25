Maritime ports asked to hoist distant Cautionary Signal 1

The depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved north-northeastward over the same area and was centred at 6pm yesterday.

It is about 745km southwest of Chattogram port, 680km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 710km south of Mongla port and 670km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify and move northeastwards further, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in a latest special weather bulletin signed by meteorologist Khandoker Hafizur Rahman on late last night.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44kms of the depression center is about 40kph rising to 50kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain moderate near the depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant Cautionary Signal No 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.