Low pressure over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as the low pressure area over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas persist.

"Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and a steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay," said a Met office bulletin today.

Gusty or Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said the bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 6:00pm today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," it said.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, according to the BMD.