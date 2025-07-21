Low pressure likely over North Bay on July 24: BMD

A low pressure area is likely to develop over the North Bay on Thursday, according to a forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In its latest bulletin, the Met office stated that the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay at present.

The axis of the monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam, passing through the northern region of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs stretches into the North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at a few places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

One or two places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions may also experience rainfall.

Moderately heavy falls are expected in parts of Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, the bulletin added.