Low pressure likely to form over Bay, weather remains mostly dry

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued this morning.

The BMD also reported the presence of a trough of low pressure over the North Bay.

Weather across the country is expected to remain mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies in some areas, it added.

Chattogram's Sandwip recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 74 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today.

Day temperatures may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the BMD forecasted.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Sitakunda at 34.4 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday while the lowest temperature, 21 degree Celsius, was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia till 6:00am today.