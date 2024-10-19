Low pressure likely to form in Bay on Tuesday: BMD

A low pressure is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

In its latest weather bulletin, BMD said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

In the next 24 hours, day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be north or northeasterly at eight to 12 kilometres per hour.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius in Feni and minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius in Dimla.

In 24 hours till 6:00am today, the country's highest rainfall was recorded 115mm in Jashore.