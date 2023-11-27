Low pressure on Bay may turn into depression, head to Bangladesh Nov 29

The low pressure that is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation in South Thailand and adjoining South Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a depression on November 29 and may head towards Bangladesh after changing course, said the Indian Met department and some global forecasting models.

Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) would support cyclogenesis over the Bay of Bengal region till December 6, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the Indian Met department.

A number of environmental features is favourable for formation of depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea.

Most of the forecast models are indicating formation of depression over south Bay of Bengal during November 28-30, its intensification into a cyclonic storm and its northeastwards recurvature (re-curving), according to the IMD.

However, there is large variation among various models with regard to the area of formation of the depression, time of formation, point of recurvature and intensity.