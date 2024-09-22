Low pressure area may form over North Bay, adjoining areas: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining areas during 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy fall at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, and Sylhet and Jashore districts and it may abate from some places.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest 54 mm rainfall was recorded in Feni district in 24 hours till 6:00am today.