Light rain, thundershowers likely across country: met office

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions; and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added.

Additionally, a mild heatwave is currently sweeping through the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and Tangail, Sylhet, and Chuadanga districts.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as

This advisory comes as the low-pressure area over the North Bay and adjoining regions has intensified into a well-marked low, now located over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining Northwest Bay.

Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.