Light rain, thundershowers likely across country: BMD

The country may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in all divisions, including Dhaka, in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office bulletin.

Panchagarh's Tetulia recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the country at 39mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.