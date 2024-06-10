Light to moderate rains likely across the country: BMD

Country may experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers across the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am today, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping Khulna division and the districts of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Rajshahi and Pabna and it may continue. Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.