Light to moderate rain likely throughout Bangladesh in next 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature yesterday recorded 34 degree Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur Division, while today's minimum temperature was 23 degree Celsius in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:42pm today and rises at 5:28am tomorrow in the capital.