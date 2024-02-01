Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country tomorrow

Light to moderate rain is expected in some areas of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The BMD also forecasted that weather elsewhere in the country may remain mostly dry.

In addition, moderate to thick fog may blanket the country from midnight to morning tomorrow, persisting in some areas until noon.

Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may face temporary disruptions due to visibility issues.

Mohammad Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist with the BMD, said, currently, there is no cold wave in the country.

"However, a temperature drop is expected on February 4 and may last till the next day. The temperature may rise again from February 6 before dropping again on February 8."

"There is also a possibility of a cold wave starting from February 9," he added.

In Dhaka, the maximum temperature today was 26.4°C and the minimum was 17.8°C.

On Wednesday, Tentulia in Panchagarh had a minimum temperature of 10.4°C, while Khepupara in Patuakhali had a maximum temperature of 28.9°C.