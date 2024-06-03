Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country: BMD

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall with temporary gusty wind and heavy falls across all divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places across the country," said a Met office bulletin.

"A mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Chandpur, Noakhali, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Barishal and it may abate from some places. Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country," it added.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishurdi, Tarash and Sylhet, while minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in Sylhet.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6:00am today was recorded 227 mm at Sylhet.

In Dhaka, sun will set at 6:43pm today and will rise at 5:11am tomorrow.