Light to moderate rain likely across the country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy rainfalls in different areas in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," the BMD said in its latest weather bulletin this morning.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius in Khepupara yesterday.

The country's highest rainfall was recorded 54mm in Kumarkhali in 24 hours till 6:00am today, added the forecast.