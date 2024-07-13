Light to moderate rain likely across country: Met office

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country, including Dhaka, for the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, and Barishal divisions; and at a few places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions. Moderately heavy to very heavy falls are expected at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may see a slight increase across the country, it added.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Additionally, the axis of the monsoon trough extends through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh, with one of its associated troughs reaching up to the North Bay.