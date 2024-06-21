Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:45 PM

Weather

Light to moderate rain likely across country: Met office

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:45 PM
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 134 mm rainfall was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

