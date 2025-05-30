Hundreds of houses flooded in Cox’s Bazar

Hundreds of houses in five upazilas of Cox's Bazar have been inundated after high tides -- triggered by strong winds and rough seas under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal -- breached embankments in coastal areas of the district.

In addition to the flooding, numerous houses have been damaged by the force of the tides.

The affected upazilas are Kutubdia, Moheshkhali, Tekua, Chakaria, and Teknaf.

One person named Ramzan Ali Imon, 28, was killed after a lightning struck him while working at a shrimp farm in Badarkhali union of Chakaria upazila this morning, said Imran Hossain Sajib, additional deputy commissioner (General) of Cox's Bazar.

According to the district administration, two people have died in the past two days due to storm-related disasters caused by a low-pressure system.

Yesterday, another person named Dinu Mia, 38, drowned in strong currents in Ghotibhanga of Moheshkhali.

Md Salauddin, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, said embankments at three points in Kutubdia upazila were breached by the tide, flooding several villages.

He added that although seawater also entered Moheshkhali, it receded during low tide.

He said there was severe waterlogging in St Martin's Island due to the high tide. Relief has already been distributed in Kutubdia, Moheshkhali and Teknaf, including five tonnes of rice and cash in each area.

St Martin's had already received 76,000 kg of rice in advance. Additionally, 65 families received food packages worth Tk 5,000 each. More special relief will be sent once the sea calms, he added.

The Water Development Board is preparing to repair the damaged embankments and will start working once conditions improve. Shelters have been kept ready, and people will be evacuated there, if necessary, the DC said.

According to district administration data, around 30 houses were partially damaged in Sabrang union of Teknaf. In Kutubdia, 13 houses were partially destroyed and seven completely destroyed. Also, 768 houses and 65 fish farms have been flooded in Kutubdia. Electricity in Teknaf upazila has been out of order for the past 36 hours as of this noon.

The most critical situation is in Kutubdia's Ali Akbar Dale union, where a 50-metre section of embankment near a wind power plant has collapsed, allowing seawater to flood areas under three feet of water.

Sea transport services between Teknaf and St Martin's Island have been suspended for the last five days due to rough weather.

Acting chairman of Saint Martin's Union Parishad Fayezul Islam said locals are facing shortages of daily essentials.

He added that around 60 houses on the island have been damaged by the tidal water.

Assistant meteorologist Abdul Hannan said "As of 6:00pm today, Cox's Bazar recorded 167 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours."

He added, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today and tomorrow."