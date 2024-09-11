Heavy rains likely in Dhaka, 4 other divisions in next 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls in parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," BMD said in its weather bulletin this morning.

It said monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

In the next 24 hours, day and night temperature may fall by 1 to 2 degree Celsius over the country.

Besides, wind direction and speed in Dhaka will remain south or southeasterly with 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.