Heavy rain likely across Bangladesh for 5 days

Signal No 3 for the country’s four seaports

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast continued rainfall across the country over the next five days due to an active monsoon over the northern Bay of Bengal.

The Met office also advised four maritime ports -- Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra -- to hoist local cautionary Signal No 3, in a weather bulletin today.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and in many areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places across the country.

Fishing boats and trawlers stationed in the North Bay were advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Similar conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with varying intensity across divisions. On Sunday, most areas in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, may experience rain or thundershowers.

The pattern is forecast to continue Monday through Wednesday, with Chattogram and Sylhet divisions likely to see the highest concentration of rainfall.

Speaking to The Daily Star, meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir said, "The monsoon is currently active over the northern Bay of Bengal, which is causing widespread rainfall across the country."

He added that the current conditions may persist until July 9.

"We anticipate a short break in rainfall after that, with showers picking up again," he said.

The forecast also warns of moderate to very heavy rainfall in coastal regions, with Chattogram expected to be particularly affected.

"As the full moon approaches, low-lying areas, islands, and chars near Chattogram may experience tidal flooding above normal levels," Kabir said.

In the 24 hours preceding 6:00am today, Satkhira recorded the highest rainfall at 129mm, according to the Met office.