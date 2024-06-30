Heavy rain hampers HSC examinees’ commute to exam centres in Dhaka

Heavy early morning rains under the influence of monsoon caused significant hardships for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees in Dhaka this morning.

The downpour led to a thin presence of public transport on the streets, making it particularly difficult for examinees and their guardians to reach their destinations.

The situation was exacerbated by widespread waterlogging in key areas, including Malibagh, Shantinagar, and Moghbazar.

Photo: Prabir Das

The waterlogging not only created inconveniences but also fuelled severe traffic gridlocks, heightening concerns among examinees and their guardians about timely arrival at examination centres.

According to the latest bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Dhaka experienced three millimetres of rainfall between 6:00am and 12:00pm. It predicted rain or thundershowers for all divisions, including Dhaka, over 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

It said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls in some areas."

Photo: Palash Khan

Additionally, a low-pressure area persists over West Bengal, India and adjoining areas. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the north Bay.

However, the HSC and equivalent exams commenced with Bangla-I paper (compulsory) across the country, except in Sylhet division, at 10:00am.

Photo: Prabir Das

Authorities reported that a total of 1,450,790 students from nine general education boards, the Madrasa Board, and the Technical Board are expected to sit for the exams at 2,275 centres across the country.

Exams in Sylhet division have been deferred to July 9 due to flooding, as announced by the Ministry of Education.