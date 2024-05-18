Heatwave to continue till tomorrow

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over eight divisions across the country and it may continue till tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The divisions are Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Md Omar Faruq, a meteorologist at BMD, said there was a chance of rain between the late hours of last night and early hours of this morning.

"Rain accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and one or two places in Dhaka Mymensingh, Barishal and Rangpur divisions due to the influence of a nor'wester in the next 24 hours commencing at 6:00pm on Friday."

According to Omar, a low-pressure system could form in the Bay of Bengal on May 22 or 23.

Yesterday, the country's highest temperature was recorded at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga while it was 37.7 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

According to the forecast of BMD for 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Saturday, rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places. And at one or two places over Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions with hails at isolated places.