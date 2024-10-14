Drier conditions, gradual drop in temperature forecast as southwest monsoon withdraws

With the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the country is set to experience drier conditions and a gradual drop in temperature, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Md Omar Faruq, a BMD meteorologist, said the post-monsoon period will last for about one-and-a-half months before the onset of winter, expected in early December.

During this transitional phase, people may start to feel colder around dawn and experience dry skin and cracked lips.

Although the average temperature will hover between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius during this period, the wind patterns will shift.

"Winds will start coming from Siberia, unlike the monsoon winds from the Indian Ocean that carry moisture. As a result, the weather will be predominantly dry," he said.

However, these winds will not be strong enough to bring full winter conditions yet.

Despite the general dryness, there is still a chance of rainfall due to low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal.

"A low-pressure area has already developed in the Bay, which may result in light rain across the country," the meteorologist said.

The presence of such systems could bring some sporadic rainfall over the next 48 hours, with showers recorded at four weather stations over the past 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn as of this morning. The forecast for the next 24 hours predicts mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures are expected to remain stable, said the Met office bulletin.

Dhaka will experience north or northeasterly winds at 8 to 12 km/h, it added.

The country typically experiences winter from December to February, followed by a brief pre-monsoon period before the arrival of the next monsoon season.