Weather
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:35 PM

Most Viewed

Weather
Weather

Depression over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rainfall

Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:35 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:23 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 05:35 PM
Photo: Palash Khan

A land depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas, caused by a low-pressure system from the northern parts of the Bay of Bengal, has triggered heavy rainfall across most parts of Bangladesh.

The system has made the monsoon conditions active in the west and strong over the North Bay, Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder showers with gusty wind are likely to occur today at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Sylhet, and at many places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram. Besides, moderate to very heavy rainfall might occur in some areas.

In Dhaka, rainfall since early morning flooded parts of the city including low-lying roads in Mirpur, Moghbazar, and Shantinagar, causing increased traffic congestion and suffering for the commuters.

Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist the warning signal number 3, said the bulletin published at 9:00am today.

Temperature may rise slightly over the next few days, with more scattered rain expected later in the week. 

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warns that rainfall may increase again towards the end of the five-day period.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এনবিআর
|বাণিজ্য

বদলির চিঠি ছিঁড়ে ১২ এনবিআর কর্মকর্তা সাময়িক বরখাস্ত

সাময়িক বরখাস্ত অতিরিক্ত কর কমিশনার হাছান মুহম্মদ তারেক রিকাবদার এনবিআর সংস্কার ঐক্য পরিষদের সভাপতি ছিলেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

দেশজুড়ে বৃষ্টির পূর্বাভাস, দুই বিভাগে অতি ভারী বৃষ্টির আশঙ্কা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে