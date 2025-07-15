Depression over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rainfall

A land depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas, caused by a low-pressure system from the northern parts of the Bay of Bengal, has triggered heavy rainfall across most parts of Bangladesh.

The system has made the monsoon conditions active in the west and strong over the North Bay, Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told The Daily Star.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder showers with gusty wind are likely to occur today at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Sylhet, and at many places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram. Besides, moderate to very heavy rainfall might occur in some areas.

In Dhaka, rainfall since early morning flooded parts of the city including low-lying roads in Mirpur, Moghbazar, and Shantinagar, causing increased traffic congestion and suffering for the commuters.

Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist the warning signal number 3, said the bulletin published at 9:00am today.

Temperature may rise slightly over the next few days, with more scattered rain expected later in the week.

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warns that rainfall may increase again towards the end of the five-day period.