Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were disrupted for around seven hours today due to dense fog.

Three international flights that failed to land at the Dhaka airport were diverted to Mumbai and Kolkata in India and one to Chattogram, Executive Director of HSIA Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam told The Daily Star.

Flights could not be operated normally from 2:00am to 9:00am today due to the fog.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA after 9:00am when the visibility improved for landing at the HSIA, Kamrul Islam added.