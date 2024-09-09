Deep depression in Bay; maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal 3

The depression over the west-central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay moved slightly north-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression today.

It was lying over northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay at 6:00am, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) latest weather bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3.

The depression is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and may cross Odisha coast near Puri of India, according to the bulletin.

Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over north Bay, it said.

Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, northern Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kilometres of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the system centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over north Bay, according to the Met office bulletin.

In its 24 hours weather forecast commencing 9:00am today, BMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls at places over the country.

Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Kurigram and Tangail and it may continue, it said.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.