Countrywide rainfall likely in next two days, temperature may fall: BMD

A low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause nationwide rainfall tomorrow and on Wednesday, reducing the effects of the ongoing mild heatwave sweeping over parts of the country, an official of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

Meteorologist Omar Faruq said the low pressure could turn into a well-marked low pressure.

As the rainfall is likely to increase, it will lower the temperature and subside the heat wave, he told this newspaper over the phone.

According to BMD's latest bulletin, a mild heat wave was sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Feni, Jashore and Chuadanga districts.

In the next 24 hours, the heat wave may decrease at some places, it said.

The BMD further said the low pressure has formed over west-central Bay and adjoining area with monsoon fairly active over the country and moderate over north Bay.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many areas of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and few areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today with moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls forecasted in some places across the country, the bulletin said.

Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly at eight to 12 kilometres per hour.

In 24 hours till 6:00am today, BMD recorded the country's highest rainfall at 55mm in Cox's Bazar.

The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country during the period.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was 38.5 degrees Celsius in Rangpur.