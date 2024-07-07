Country may see light to moderate rain over next 24hrs: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours starting 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur division," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 120mm of rainfall was recorded in Jashore in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Pabna's Ishwardi at 34.2 degrees Celsius in 24 hours till 6:00am today while the lowest temperature was in Bandarban at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.