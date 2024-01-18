Cold wave to persist for a few more days

While the country, especially the northern region, is already engulfed with a chilling cold, the Met office predicted further reduction of temperature from January 20-23.

According to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions today.

"As clouds in the sky will be cleared, temperatures will fall till January 23 across the country. The fall in temperature will be most significant on January 20," said Omar Faruq, meteorologist of BMD.

People outside the capital, especially in the northern region, began the day with an icy and foggy morning. The sun was not visible in many districts there.

The lowest recorded temperature was 8°C in Dinajpur.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Dhaka airport were disrupted for seven hours today morning due to dense fog. Flights could not be operated normally from 2:00am to 9:00am today due to the fog.

Three international flights that failed to land at Dhaka airport were diverted to Mumbai and Kolkata in India and one to Chattogram, said Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of Dhaka airport.

The diverted flights started returning to the airport after 9:00am, when visibility improved.