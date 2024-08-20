Weather
Weather

BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Cyclone Remal impact on Dhaka commuters
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rains across the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

