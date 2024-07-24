BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours starting from 6:00pm today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 165mm of rainfall was recorded in Cox's Bazar in 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperatures were recorded in Pabna's Ishwardi at 34.5 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday while the lowest temperature was in Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia at 24.3 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining area persists. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.