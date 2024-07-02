BMD forecasts decrease in rainfall across country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted a decrease in rainfall across the country over the next five days starting from 6:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures are expected to drop slightly across the country.

Additionally, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam, crossing central Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the monsoon remains active over the country and is strong over the north Bay.