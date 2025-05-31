Weather
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat May 31, 2025 06:57 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 06:59 PM

Weather
Weather

4 flights diverted to Ctg over adverse weather in Dhaka

Sat May 31, 2025 06:57 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 06:59 PM
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat May 31, 2025 06:57 PM Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 06:59 PM
Representational image/Pixabay

At least four domestic and international flights were diverted to Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport this afternoon as adverse weather disrupted operations at Dhaka airport, airport authorities said.

Engineer Ibrahim Khalil, a spokesperson for the airport, said all the flights landed safely between 4:30pm and 5:15pm. Passengers were either kept inside the aircraft or moved to the terminal while awaiting further instructions.

The diverted flights included Air Arabia Flight 514, an Airbus A321 from Sharjah to Dhaka; Air Astra Flight 446 from Cox's Bazar; and US-Bangla Flights BS164 from Rajshahi and BS188 from Saidpur, both operated with ATR 76 aircraft.

Ibrahim said the aircraft would return to Dhaka once the Control Tower confirmed improved flying conditions.

