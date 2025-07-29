3 hours of rain flood low-lying areas in Ctg

Continuous rainfall from noon to 3:00pm yesterday led to temporary waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Chattogram, disrupting movement and daily activities across parts of the port city.

Showers -- including heavy to very heavy spells -- caused water to accumulate in Katalganj, Wasa intersection, GEC circle, Chawkbazar, EPZ, Halishahar, and around Agrabad Commerce College. In some areas, water rose to knee-level, forcing pedestrians to wade through flooded streets.

In Katalganj and Chawkbazar, residents reported that overflowing drains had entered homes, worsening the situation. However, locals said the water began to recede gradually later in the day.

Meanwhile, tidal water breached embankments in several coastal upazilas, including Anwara, flooding parts of those areas.

According to the Patenga Meteorological Office, Chattogram recorded 55.2mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 3:00pm yesterday, with 36mm falling between noon and 3:00pm.

Assistant Meteorologist Abdur Rahman said rain was likely to continue for the next two to three days, though no extreme rainfall had been forecast.

Chattogram City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam told The Daily Star that waterlogging in the city no longer lasts as long as before.

"Drainage has improved, and water typically recedes within an hour. Once the ongoing drainage and waterlogging mitigation projects are completed, we expect to resolve this issue permanently," he said.

He said soil erosion from nearby hills is clogging drains, and a CCC meeting has been scheduled for today to address the problem.