Dead fish, dolphin carcass point to Halda pollution

Two dead fish were recovered from Halda river's Kuman Khali area of Hathazari upazila of Chattogram today.

With this, at least four dead fish and a dolphin carcass were found in the river in the last one week, which clearly shows the rise in pollution in the river, Md Safiqul Islam, Halda researcher and lecturer of Chattogram Cantonment Public College told The Daily Star.

He also said the two fishes weighed around 26kg.

"We are trying to identify the cause of the deaths," he added.