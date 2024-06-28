Water pollution
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:36 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:51 PM

Water pollution

Dead fish, dolphin carcass point to Halda pollution

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:36 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:51 PM
Image: Google Earth

Two dead fish were recovered from Halda river's Kuman Khali area of Hathazari upazila of Chattogram today.

With this, at least four dead fish and a dolphin carcass were found in the river in the last one week, which clearly shows the rise in pollution in the river, Md Safiqul Islam, Halda researcher and lecturer of Chattogram Cantonment Public College told The Daily Star.

He also said the two fishes weighed around 26kg.

"We are trying to identify the cause of the deaths," he added.

