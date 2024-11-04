Probe allegations of importing pesticides from unregistered, illegal sources: HC

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to conduct a probe into reported allegations of importing pesticides from unregistered and illegal sources risking the safety of agricultural environment and simple farmers.

Secretaries at the ministries of agriculture, commerce and environment and chairman of national board of revenue have been ordered to conduct the inquiry and to submit a report to the HC in 60 days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja passed the order on Sunday (November 3) following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salequzzaman seeking necessary directives.

He said in the petition that M Sayeduzzaman, managing director of Mimpex Agrochemicals Limited & president of Bangladesh Crop Protection Association, has reportedly been importing pesticides from illegal sources though he is not permitted by law to do.

Thereby, he is not only doing illegal acts and seriously risking the safety of the agricultural environment and simple farmers, but also depriving the government from huge fees, taxes and fine.

M Sayeduzzaman has reportedly admitted that he released unlawfully imported pesticides by giving fine but, he managed to skip much higher fine by giving a lump sum with the help of some customs officer/agent and concerned officer of Plant Protection Wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Because, such illegal pesticides are not registered and thus, did not go through the process of lab test for active ingredients, biological test and field trial and therefore, those may have serious harmful impact/result on agriculture, food and human health if those pesticides are used in cultivation.

But the authorities concerned of the government are not taking any legal action against him, petitioner Barrister Salequzzaman said in the petition.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their inaction to initiate proceeding against M Sayeduzzaman on the basis of newspaper reports not be declared illegal.