Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted in the world this morning

With thick smog enveloping this entire road, a man wearing a face mask pushes an oil drum on a cart in Uttar Kamalapur area. Air quality in Dhaka remains consistently unhealthy, posing serious threat to public health. This photo was taken by Firoz Ahmed.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 165 at 9:30am today, Dhaka ranked 4th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India's Delhi, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 190, 168 and 168, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while between 201–300 is ''very unhealthy', and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.