Environment
Reuters
Sun Dec 10, 2023 02:59 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 03:08 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

UN chief urges leaders at COP28 to agree on deep cuts to emissions

Reuters
Sun Dec 10, 2023 02:59 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 03:08 PM
Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders at the COP28 climate conference to agree on deep cuts to emissions and stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause. He also said he will not give up his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

মঙ্গলবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে বিএনপির টানা ৩৬ ঘণ্টা অবরোধ

সরকার পতনের একদফা দাবি বাস্তবায়নের অংশ হিসেবে আগামী মঙ্গলবার থেকে টানা ৩৬ ঘণ্টার অবরোধ কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করেছে বিএনপি।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘ছেলেকে, মাকে, ভাইকে, বোন কিংবা বাবাকে নিয়ে যাচ্ছে, মুক্তিপণ দাবি করে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X