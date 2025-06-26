Stop destroying nature, plant trees instead

Urges Yunus at an event marking World Environment Day

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged all to avoid destroying nature and stop the production and use of single-use plastic products and come together to plant trees and create a beautiful environment for the generations to come.

"Plastic is poison. Not just for people, but for everything in this world. We are not taking it seriously because it's happening slowly and gradually. Let's solve it. Let's save us from this poison," he said.

Yunus made the remarks at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre while speaking as the chief guest at an event marking the "World Environment Day", which was on June 5.

The chief adviser said protecting the environment should be a citizen-led movement.

"It's my environment. I must protect it. There is no alternative to it," Yunus said, highlighting the importance of awareness at an individual level.

He said there should be a drive to stop tree cutting like the campaign for massive tree plantation across the country.

Yunus hoped that the new generation would be able to see pollution-free rivers and forests close to Dhaka.

"Young people inspired us to dream of a new Bangladesh. This young generation is the most powerful and creative in the world."

The chief adviser urged the young generation to play an effective role in addressing the challenges of climate change and protecting the environment from pollution.

He also urged all citizens to stop using single-use plastic products. "We must be free from self-destructive thinking processes. For economic benefit, the environment cannot be harmed."

Describing the growing dominance of plastic products, Yunus said the people will suffer a certain defeat against plastic if they do not want to change.

"There will be no question of avoiding use of plastic products if their production is stopped. That's the root."

Yunus said humans are destroying nature, but they could not realise that nature also has a destructive mode.

He said plastic is accelerating climate crises, natural disasters, and biodiversity destruction.

The chief adviser said the country's waterbodies and biodiversity are being destroyed for a lack of proper plastic management.

About the longevity of plastic in nature, he said everything has a lifespan, but plastic is something that does not perish.

Green Bangladesh

Yunus later inaugurated the Environment Fair-2025 and the National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2025 at the function.

He also distributed the National Environment Award, the National Wildlife Conservation Award, and the National Tree Plantation Award among the recipients in recognition of their outstanding contributions to protection of the environment and conservation of wildlife.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed also spoke at the event.

The Environment Fair will continue from June 25 to June 27, while the Tree Fair will continue until July 24.

Both fairs will remain open for all from 9:00am to 9:00pm every day.

This year's theme for the Tree Plantation Campaign is: "Let's Plant in a Planned Way, Build a Green Bangladesh."

Earlier in a message marking the World Environment Day, the chief adviser urged all to come forward for the successful implementation of the government's initiative to protect St Martin's Island, the only coral island in Bangladesh.

He added that work is underway to formulate EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) guidelines under the "Solid Waste Management Rules, 2021", where producers will collect and manage plastic waste on their own.